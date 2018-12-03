Release: Deb Peters has been named the Vice President of Communications and Member Relations of the South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations (SDAHO)

Deb Peters has been named the Vice President of Communications and Member Relations of the South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations (SDAHO)

“I am excited to start this new endeavor with SDAHO. It is an honor and privilege to work with, and for, our healthcare facilities in South Dakota. Access to healthcare is important and critical in preventing disease and improving health which ultimately increases quality of life. I look forward to working with healthcare facilities across South Dakota.”

Prior to starting with SDAHO, Peters owned her own small business consulting company. She also spent 14 years in the South Dakota legislature where she held a variety of positions, including Chair of Appropriations and Government Operations & Audit Committee. Peters grew up in a healthcare family as well as co-managed the family clinic in Madison, SD for 8 years. She has had a passion for healthcare over the years and coming to work with SDAHO will fulfill that passion. Peters has recently come off her term as President of the National Conference of State Legislatures.

