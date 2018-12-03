Rounds co-sponsoring act to build the wall on southern border Posted on December 3, 2018 by Pat Powers — 8 Comments ↓ From Facebook, US Senator Mike Rounds is noting that he’s co-sponsoring an act to help build a southern border wall by closing loopholes that allow illegal immigrants to receive federal benefits: What are your thoughts? FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
BUILD THE WALL!
Good position for 2020 campaign also
Good. Long overdue. Now that Never Trumper ranks are thinned, we might see some progress.
Why build a wall when a majority of illegals don’t even jump the border? More come here on work and student visas. I believe Trump requested for even more cheap laborers this year since it was booming at the resort.
Because criminals, human trafficking and drugs DO cross the border.
Are you suggesting that if you built a wall around Chicago, their gun control laws would work?
Sad to see that Sen. Rounds has caved to Trump when he could actually stand up to the takeover of the GOP by this crook. Rounds has come a very long way. When Trump was the presumptive nominee, he and other SD GOP leaders could barely bring themselves to utter Trump’s name because he was such an embarrassment to the party. Now, even though there is likely no threat to Rounds from the Trumpsters, Rounds discards any semblance of intellectual objective thought.
Most experts agree better border security can be accomplished in any number of ways other than a physical wall, which is a disaster on so many levels. Of course, why wouldn’t a real estate developer, turned brand marketer see it any other way than a physical wall to which he can attach his brand. If this wall is ever built, it will be nothing more than an albatross. Sure, we elected him with all of his faults, but still, Mexico was going to pay for this monstrosity. What’s different now?
Do we really think there is any real savings that come with this? How much in federal benefits go to the illegal immigrants working in South Dakota’s ag sector? (Who do you think milks all those cows?)
Many in the GOP could not bring themselves to utter Trump’s name because they thought he was toxic and would lose bigly. Turns out he won and won in a pretty large electoral win. Also, many in the GOP are finding his policies are working. Personally, I like most of the things happening under President Trump’s leadership. I did not think I was going to like him, but the more he does in office, the more I like the results. I believe I read that where the wall is in place, there has not been anyone able to climb over it.
Unless one likes the chaotic status quo with regard to immigration (legal and illegal), the only way we will ever get comprehensive immigration reform begins with border security (which includes a southern border wall). Pretending otherwise is a delusion. I can’t glean from Dave Z.’s comments whether he likes the current status quo or he is delusional. But it is one of those.
And Senator Rounds, who is at the center of immigration reform discussions, understands this. Politics is the art of the possible plus the hard work to find and develop common ground. It is not spouting out delusions from your basement.