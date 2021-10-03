Governor Kristi Noem part of press conference on border crisis at Texas border on Wednesday

Governor Abbott, 10 State Governors To Hold Press Conference On Border Crisis In Mission
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott and 10 state governors will hold a press conference on the border crisis on Wednesday, October 6 in Mission, Texas. The Governor will also be joined by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Steve McCraw, Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd, and Texas Military Department Brigadier General Monie R. Ulis, and National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) President Brandon Judd.
MEDIA RSVP IS REQUIRED.
WHO: Governor Greg Abbott
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp
Idaho Governor Brad Little
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte
Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon
DPS Director Steve McCraw
TDEM Chief Nim Kidd
General Monie R. Ulis
NBPC President Brandon Judd
WHAT: Press conference
WHEN: Wednesday, October 6 at 12:00 PM
Media check-in and setup begins at 11:15 AM