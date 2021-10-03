Governor Kristi Noem part of press conference on border crisis at Texas border on Wednesday

@SoDakCampaigns

Governor Abbott, 10 State Governors To Hold Press Conference On Border Crisis In Mission

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott and 10 state governors will hold a press conference on the border crisis on Wednesday, October 6 in Mission, Texas. The Governor will also be joined by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Steve McCraw, Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd, and Texas Military Department Brigadier General Monie R. Ulis, and National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) President Brandon Judd.

MEDIA RSVP IS REQUIRED.

WHO: Governor Greg Abbott

          Arizona Governor Doug Ducey

          Georgia Governor Brian Kemp

          Idaho Governor Brad Little

          Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

          Montana Governor Greg Gianforte

          Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts

          Ohio Governor Mike DeWine

          Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt

          South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem

          Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon

          DPS Director Steve McCraw

          TDEM Chief Nim Kidd

          General Monie R. Ulis

          NBPC President Brandon Judd

WHAT: Press conference
WHEN: Wednesday, October 6 at 12:00 PM
            Media check-in and setup begins at 11:15 AM

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.