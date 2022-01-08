Governor Noem Announces First Round of South Dakota Legislators Endorsing Her Re-Election

Pierre, SD – Today, Governor Noem’s campaign released the first round of legislators to endorse her re-election for Governor. The list includes 58 members of the South Dakota House and Senate.Governor Noem stated the following in making this announcement:

“ Lieutenant Governor Rhoden and I are incredibly honored to have the support of these legislators in our campaign for re-election. These people have all endorsed our shared vision for South Dakota that includes promoting strong families, protecting freedom and individual liberty, fighting back against federal government overreach, and a robust economic plan that has made our economy the best in the nation. I’m grateful for their endorsement and I look forward to continuing to work with each of them this year, and if re-elected, the next four years.”

Legislators listed by chamber, then alphabetically:

Senator Al Novstrup

Senator Arthur Rusch

Senator Brock Greenfield

Senator Bryan Breitling

Senator Casey Crabtree

Senator David Johnson

Senator David Wheeler

Senator Erin Tobin

Senator Gary Cammack

Senator Helene Duhamel

Senator Herman Otten

Senator Jean Hunhoff

Senator Jessica Castleberry

Senator Jim Bolin

Senator Jim Stalzer

Senator John Wiik

Senator Kyle Schoenfish

Senator Lee Schoenbeck

Senator Marsha Symens

Senator Mary Duvall

Senator Michael Diedrich

Senator Ryan Maher

Senator Wayne Steinhauer

Representative Arch Beal

Representative Becky Drury

Representative Caleb Finck

Representative Carl Perry

Representative Charlie Hoffman

Representative Chris Johnson

Representative David Anderson

Representative Dean Wink

Representative Doug Barthel

Representative Ernie Otten

Representative Fred Deutsch

Representative Greg Jamison

Representative Hugh Bartels

Representative Kent Peterson

Representative Kirk Chaffee

Representative Lana Greenfield

Representative Lance Koth

Representative Larry Tidemann

Representative Lynn Schneider

Representative Mark Willadsen

Representative Mary Fitzgerald

Representative Mike Derby

Representative Mike Stevens

Representative Mike Weisgram

Representative Nancy York

Representative Paul Miskimins

Representative Rebecca Reimer

Representative Richard Thomason

Representative Rocky Blare

Representative Sydney Davis

Representative Taylor Rehfeldt

Representative Tim Goodwin

Representative Tim Reed

Representative Trish Ladner

Representative Will Mortenson