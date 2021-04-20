Governor Noem attends Aberdeen Prayer Breakfast, notes her faith helps her love her critics.

The Aberdeen American News (via the Argus) has a story on the Governor’s speech to a recent prayer breakfast in Aberdeen, where in addition to telling people they should not live in a state of perpetually being offended, Governor Noem notes that her faith helps her love her critics as well as her supporters.

“We live in a world that’s addicted to being offended, don’t we? People love to be offended by each other, but this pastor said people are going to throw offenses out at you all the time,” Noem said. “You’re the one who decides if you want to bend over, pick it up and carry it around with you, but then you’re the one carrying the burden.”

and..

She is no stranger to being criticized by South Dakotans or others across the country. It’s something she said has taught her how to love differently.

“There’s one thing 2020 has taught me is that I’ve got a few critics out there, but I also need to realize that I need to love them,” Noem said.