Governor Noem doubles down and tells illegal immigrants they aren’t welcome in South Dakota

Governor Noem posted this video late yesterday explaining her stance that illegal immigrants aren’t welcome in South Dakota.

“As Governor of South Dakota, I trusted President Trump when it came to immigration. He secured our border, fixed the refugee program and kept out bad actors.

President Biden has destroyed all of that progress. He has opened our border, released illegals throughout our country and illegals – including known terrorists – are pouring across our border.

For that reason – If you are trying to enter our country illegally, call me when you’re an American, because South Dakota will not be be taking in refugees from the Biden Administration.”