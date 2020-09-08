Governor Noem: Modeling Isn’t Reality
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem issued the following statement on the grossly misleading San Diego State CHEPS study regarding COVID-19 cases following the Sturgis rally:
“This report isn’t science; it’s fiction. Under the guise of academic research, this report is nothing short of an attack on those who exercised their personal freedom to attend Sturgis,” said Governor Noem. “Predictably, some in the media breathlessly report on this non-peer reviewed model, built on incredibly faulty assumptions that do not reflect the actual facts and data here in South Dakota.
“At one point, academic modeling also told us that South Dakota would have 10,000 COVID patients in the hospital at our peak. Today, we have less than 70. I look forward to good journalists, credible academics, and honest citizens repudiating this nonsense.”
For more data on COVID-19 in South Dakota, visit COVID.SD.GOV.
Kudos to the Governor for saying the Emperor (self-appointed “experts”) have no clothes.
Not only have the missed every projection and their underlying assumptions proven to be deceptive (the Governor is too kind), whether intentional or unintentional, people of integrity when confronted with being so off come clean and explain what they got wrong and how it happened.
These people have just kept on pontificating as if they have been right every time instead of being wrong every time. THEY NEED TO BE IGNORED AND SUED FOR MALPRACTICE.
Do you ever stop lying? AGAIN, you said that Covid was going to be no worse than swine flu, which killed 12k people. You STILL haven’t admitted that you spoke directly out of your backside and try to blame someone else every time you are pressed on it. You are the worst kind of hypocrite, Troy.
Seems pretty well referenced and sourced to me. I look forward to Noems data disproving it.
“Data, facts, science.”
“No no, not those data, facts, science.”
When is uses the word “likely”, you know the data is not scientific.
There are no facts or science in the study at all. It is all use of models which have been repudiated with history of Covid being less contagious and deadly (especially to the general public).
The fact you think it is well referenced and sourced is not very complementary. I’d be anonymous if I were you too.
I read the one from the German “think” tank sponsored by a University in Germany, writing about the Sturgis rally. No – I mean – NO facts. A high school debater that finished last in the Speech Fiesta would wipe the mat with them.
So here’s what’s a little funny to pick up on — the hatred — the animosity – these characters have towards South Dakota. Who’d have guessed that freedom would cause so much angst. Some of these states and countries ought to try it.
Governor Noem – time to mount-up, cowgirl.
Maybe need to fire a few advisors or key leaders?
I think it’s time to lift-up the plywood around the barn and see what comes scurrying out.
Please, for the love of all things great and tiny, debunk the information in this report. If we cannot, let’s get to work to make it better.
As a research scientist, I thought the methodology of this study to be strong. The research team appropriately selected valid procedures, collection, research design, and contextual support which all can be verified through their extensive referencing of current literature. If anything, their modeling approach seems quite moderate -almost could posit that they played it safe with the estimates. I don’t usually comment on political posturings – of either side. But, the statement regarding the lack of legitimacy and academic nature of the study is just not true. Leave academic rebuttal to the scientists – let them conduct their work. An apology is warrented.