Governor Noem: Modeling Isn’t Reality
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem issued the following statement on the grossly misleading San Diego State CHEPS study regarding COVID-19 cases following the Sturgis rally:
“This report isn’t science; it’s fiction. Under the guise of academic research, this report is nothing short of an attack on those who exercised their personal freedom to attend Sturgis,” said Governor Noem. “Predictably, some in the media breathlessly report on this non-peer reviewed model, built on incredibly faulty assumptions that do not reflect the actual facts and data here in South Dakota.
“At one point, academic modeling also told us that South Dakota would have 10,000 COVID patients in the hospital at our peak. Today, we have less than 70. I look forward to good journalists, credible academics, and honest citizens repudiating this nonsense.”
For more data on COVID-19 in South Dakota, visit COVID.SD.GOV.
22 thoughts on “Governor Noem: Modeling Isn’t Reality”
Kudos to the Governor for saying the Emperor (self-appointed “experts”) have no clothes.
Not only have the missed every projection and their underlying assumptions proven to be deceptive (the Governor is too kind), whether intentional or unintentional, people of integrity when confronted with being so off come clean and explain what they got wrong and how it happened.
These people have just kept on pontificating as if they have been right every time instead of being wrong every time. THEY NEED TO BE IGNORED AND SUED FOR MALPRACTICE.
Do you ever stop lying? AGAIN, you said that Covid was going to be no worse than swine flu, which killed 12k people. You STILL haven’t admitted that you spoke directly out of your backside and try to blame someone else every time you are pressed on it. You are the worst kind of hypocrite, Troy.
Will you admit the “experts” were wrong?
Also, when we factor Missing curable diagnoses like breast cancer, businesses closing (about 80,000 last count) then untimely deaths go to stress on financial hardships, divorces and supply chains broken thus GDP impacted this will go down as the worst “expert” disaster ever.
Seems pretty well referenced and sourced to me. I look forward to Noems data disproving it.
“Data, facts, science.”
“No no, not those data, facts, science.”
When is uses the word “likely”, you know the data is not scientific.
There are no facts or science in the study at all. It is all use of models which have been repudiated with history of Covid being less contagious and deadly (especially to the general public).
The fact you think it is well referenced and sourced is not very complementary. I’d be anonymous if I were you too.
I read the one from the German “think” tank sponsored by a University in Germany, writing about the Sturgis rally. No – I mean – NO facts. A high school debater that finished last in the Speech Fiesta would wipe the mat with them.
So here’s what’s a little funny to pick up on — the hatred — the animosity – these characters have towards South Dakota. Who’d have guessed that freedom would cause so much angst. Some of these states and countries ought to try it.
Governor Noem – time to mount-up, cowgirl.
Maybe need to fire a few advisors or key leaders?
I think it’s time to lift-up the plywood around the barn and see what comes scurrying out.
Please, for the love of all things great and tiny, debunk the information in this report. If we cannot, let’s get to work to make it better.
actually, resisting the alinsky model requires you to NOT get bogged down in minutiae and splitting hairs over data points. the governor’s doing fine.
As a research scientist, I thought the methodology of this study to be strong. The research team appropriately selected valid procedures, collection, research design, and contextual support which all can be verified through their extensive referencing of current literature. If anything, their modeling approach seems quite moderate -almost could posit that they played it safe with the estimates. I don’t usually comment on political posturings – of either side. But, the statement regarding the lack of legitimacy and academic nature of the study is just not true. Leave academic rebuttal to the scientists – let them conduct their work. An apology is warrented.
It is a model which makes assumptions regarding the virility, deadliness and breadth of transmission which were speculated in March and have since debunked by experience and actual (vs. speculated) data.
However, in case you haven’t noticed, the Rally started a month ago and has been over for 23 days. When the Rally ended on August 16:
5 Day average new cases were 112. Today, they are 213 and declining since the high on August 30 (353).
5 Day average hospitalizations were 5.8. Today, it is 8.2 which is over 20 times less than what your “model” predicts should be happening now.
5 Day average deaths were 1.2. Today, it is .93. In other words, your model is wholly debunked since none of the projections have come true* or is there an indication of any deterioration of any critical information.
So, as a research scientist, if you hold onto to dated and debunked hypothesis, you are should be fired. As should the people who put this out using tons fo debunked sources to give an air of credibility.
When the lie is really big and obvious, it doesn’t take a scientist to call bullshit. But it is stuff like this which is why nobody listens to the “experts” anymore. They are just snake oil salesmen practicing quackery.
as a research online commmentator i’d just like to say i find all of troy’s comments to be well reasoned and researched.
Troy
You forgot the mike drop😂
This “study” appears to be based on estimates based on anonymous cell phone tracking, with no link to actual cases.
Health officials have only linked one death to the rally: a male biker in his 60s with underlying conditions. Only 260 cases in 11 states have been officially connected to the rally by government officials.
Maybe, they should have called it the “Sturgis Riot”, so COVID couldn’t spread. . .
“Researchers concluded that more than 266,000 cases were tied to the event attended by more than 460,000 individuals.”
Since the end of the Sturgis rally, the US has recorded just over 1M cases. This model is saying that this one rally is responsible for 1/4 of those cases. People need to check their credulity.
Some math: 260 confirmed cases turned into 250,000 cases in less than a month?
With a incubation period of 2 weeks, each infected person in the chain would have to infect about 30 others. At that rate the entire US would be infected in 2 months. Not a credible model.
26 of 640 people in Sturgis tested positive. All asymptomatic. That’s a 4% positive rate.
Academic modeling also told us that South Dakota would have 10,000 COVID patients in the hospital at our peak. Today, we have less than 70.
What is beyond laughable is the statement that each case will incur $46,000 of medical expenses resulting in over 12 billion in total cost.
That alone is enough to completely discredit the entire report.
William,
These people have been lying since the beginning and ultimately liars get exposed.
If it is as contagious as they said, why aren’t more people infected since so many people aren’t following “the rules” and there are so many of these big gatherings like the 4th of July event, the race at Husetts, and of course the Sturgis Bike Rally?
Or maybe it is as contagious as they say and we have had a hundred million people infected like their models projected. But if that is the case this is not nearly as deadly as they said.
And, while we are talking about them lying, remember them saying we can’t count on herd immunity as people might not become immune from infection but we need to wait for a vaccine. The problem with that is vaccines mimic infection, trigger an immune response from which we have immunity. Thus, if we don’t get natural immunity, the vaccine is impossible it can trigger a response of immunity. Yet the “experts” told that lie in the same sentence.
Or if they aren’t lying, they are wholly incompetent. In either case, only a fool would keep following their false prognostications.
I thought the best part of the study was the use of cellphone data. It’s so reliable. (snark)
My cellphone frequently shows me driving across golf courses, open fields and bodies of water.
Several times William’s phone has taken an off-road several mile diagonal route through a field to a spot near I-29 where there isnt anything, not even a billboard, in the middle of the night. And then it comes home. No, we are not strapping the phone to a deer.
Today, we traveled to Sioux Falls and back in the same vehicle. Tracking data shows that our phones took very different routes. Cell phone data frequently shows the two phones miles apart when in the same car.
For fun I installed the Care19 app on my phone months ago. It’s supposed to assist the DOH in the event I get sick. Every day I check the app to see where it thinks I have been. Everyday, it’s wrong. One of the most interesting and consistent errors is that it NEVER records any visits to a medical or dental facility. This is so consistent it must be deliberate. I will leave it to the conspiracy theorists to decide why such an app would have no record of visits to a place where you are most likely to encounter sick people. Today it has no record of nearly 2 hours spent at Avera McKennan. Then it thinks I went to Taco Bell in Sioux Falls (wrong) and omitted a stop I made at Runnings in Brookings.
This model is likely a classic case of “garbage in, garbage out.” Anybody who starts with the premise that cell phone tracking data is reliable is going to end up with garbage.
“…breathlessly report…” lol
Sturgis was 10-14 days in happening. The riots in Portland have gone on for 100 days plus. Then throw in Seattle. No spread of Virus!!! Odd or is tear gas/burning buildings/moltov cocktails the very miracle cure we need for COVID 19? Come on people—yes it true something going around. But this has turned political—it is up ending our lives. Destroying the fabric of the country. So confusing what is the real truth out here. TEAR GAS FOR ALL!! Seems to be the miricle cure.
All the experts calling for and hoping for doom and gloom should move to New York where many political experts live and breathe and lie and die while getting sued by their States business owners for killing their livelihoods and lives.
and this morning William’s cell phone shows him swimming in the Big Sioux, while sitting here in the house drinking coffee