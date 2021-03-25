Governor Noem Signs Criminal Justice Bills into Law
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Noem has signed SB 135, which enhances training requirements for law enforcement officers, into law.
“Law enforcement does incredible work each and every day to keep us safe,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “In South Dakota, we trust and respect the men and women who put their lives on the line every day. Our objective is to protect and reaffirm this mutual trust, and we believe this enhanced training requirement will help achieve that goal.”
Governor Noem has also signed thirteen other criminal justice bills into law:
- SB 79 makes certain uses of laser pointers unlawful.
- SB 126 establishes the crime of possession, manufacturing, or distribution of obscene dolls.
- SB 150 clarifies the penalty for using fireworks in violation of a county resolution.
- SB 164 modifies the process for civil forfeiture.
- SB 173 revises certain provisions related to competency hearings.
- SB 174 revises provisions related to the automatic removal of certain charges or convictions from a defendant’s public record.
- HB 1061 prohibits smoking and consuming marijuana and its derivatives in a motor vehicle.
- HB 1080 increases the enhanced penalty for the crime of simple assault.
- HB 1081 increases the penalty for protection order violations.
- HB 1096 provides a penalty for sexual contact with a minor by a person holding a position of authority.
- HB 1102 revises certain definitions for sex offender registry.
- HB 1199 establishes the Office of Liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons.
- HB 1204 revises criminal provisions certain visual recordings or photographic devices.
Governor Noem has signed 227 bills into law this legislative session.
