

Governor Noem Signs Criminal Justice Bills into Law

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Noem has signed SB 135, which enhances training requirements for law enforcement officers, into law.

“Law enforcement does incredible work each and every day to keep us safe,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “In South Dakota, we trust and respect the men and women who put their lives on the line every day. Our objective is to protect and reaffirm this mutual trust, and we believe this enhanced training requirement will help achieve that goal.”

Governor Noem has also signed thirteen other criminal justice bills into law:

Governor Noem has signed 227 bills into law this legislative session.

