Governor Noem Signs Remaining Bills into Law
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Noem has signed sixteen bills into law:
- SB 17 authorizes the South Dakota Department of Corrections to purchase certain real property.
- SB 95 provides protection for actions assisting an impaired lawyer or judge.
- SB 144 makes an appropriation to provide for a crisis stabilization unit.
- SB 167 establishes criteria for a regional nursing facility designation.
- SB 182 revises provisions regarding owner occupied dwelling requirements.
- SB 186 makes an appropriation for behavioral and mental health service support in crisis stabilization.
- HB 1013 makes an appropriation to fund tax refunds for elderly persons and persons with a disability.
- HB 1064 makes an appropriation for and the establishment of peer support and critical incident stress management training for first responder organizations.
- HB 1065 adopts the emergency medical personnel licensure interstate compact.
- HB 1139 requires that assisted living facilities create and post visitation policies.
- HB 1154 prohibits employment contracts restricting competitive health care practices.
- HB 1179 provides for physician wellness programs.
- HB 1228 revises provisions regarding industrial hemp.
- HB 1261 revises certain provisions related to the training curricula required of a person appointed as a guardian or a conservator.
- HB 1263 provides price transparency for healthcare costs.
- HB 1265 makes an appropriation for the improvement of the radio system in South Dakota.
Governor Noem has signed 247 bills into law this legislative session. There are no remaining bills awaiting action by the Governor.