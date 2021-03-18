

Governor Noem Signs South Dakota Freedom Scholarship into Law

Also Signs Four Other Education Bills

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Noem signed Senate Bill 171, which provides $50 million for the South Dakota Freedom Scholarship. This money, together with other generous donations, will create a $200 million endowment for needs-based scholarships in South Dakota.

“With this historic scholarship, we’ll be giving thousands of promising young South Dakotans the opportunity that they need to succeed,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “I challenged legislators to get this across the finish line, and they got it done. These dollars will sustain needs-based scholarships for South Dakota students far into the future, setting our kids and grandkids up for long-term success. I want to thank T. Denny Sanford, PREMIER, Avera Health, Sanford Health, and everyone else who has made this project a top priority.”

Governor Noem also signed the following four education bills into law:

SB 27 revises off-campus tuition rates at institutions governed by the Board of Regents.

SB 49 revises property tax levies for school districts and revises the state aid to general and special education formulas.

SB 175 removes certain eligibility requirements for the partners in education tax credit program.

HB 1254 prohibits preferential treatment in higher education employment practices.

Governor Noem has signed 131 bills into law this legislative session.

###