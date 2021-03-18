Thune Opposes Xavier Becerra’s Nomination for Health Secretary

“His record as chief lockdown enforcer in California poses a greater risk to churches than to the coronavirus.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today released the following statement after voting against California Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s nomination to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services:

“Xavier Becerra is an extremist who has used the power of public office to target religious liberty, freedom of conscience, and the pro-life cause. Having him lead the federal health department is bad news for all who have been praying for the pandemic to end. His record as chief lockdown enforcer in California poses a greater risk to churches than to the coronavirus, and he is the wrong choice to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.”

