Governor Noem Vetoes Senate Bill 76

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem vetoed Senate Bill 76. The Governor’s veto message to the legislature reads as follows:

Dear Mr. President and Members of the Senate,

I respectfully return to you Senate Bill 76 with my VETO. Senate Bill 76 is an Act to revise certain provisions regarding the minimum amount of a lottery prize that is subject to setoff.

When the Lottery was created, a debt setoff system was established where debts could be deducted by the amount won by a winning lottery ticket. Some of those debts are past due child support payments. While this bill may appear harmless, increasing the setoff amount will have consequences on families and helps people avoid their obligations.

In the last two years, 44 prizes from winning lottery tickets were under $599 and helped pay past due child support obligations. This resulted in South Dakota families receiving resources that were due to them. Under this legislation, those families may not have received that support to buy essentials.

While I support the current law for efficiency purposes, increasing that amount automatically paid to $599 goes too far. South Dakota must stand as an example for the rest of the country that we put the well-being of our children before convenience. Our focus must be on leading for South Dakota’s next generation.

For these reasons, I oppose Senate Bill 76 and ask that you sustain my veto.

###