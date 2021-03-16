Governor’s office responds to attack by Rolling Stone Magazine on Governor Noem

Rolling Stone just posted a story going after Governor Kristi Noem starting out with this gem:

“This pleased the snow queen?” Ugh. That doesn’t exactly seem like this is a story based on unbiased journalism.

And the Governor’s Office has wasted little time in responding to a fairly sexist attack:

Folks – I’m not old enough to remember when Rolling Stone was worth reading, so it came as no surprise when Stephen Rodrick and his editors outlined all the reasons why they don’t like strong women.

Given the deafening silence on Cuomo’s sexual harassment, why wouldn’t Rolling Stone dedicate more than 7500 words attacking the only Governor in America who handled Covid appropriately? The sexist attacks on Governor Noem, either veiled or overt, are all the left has these days.

Would the same be true if Governor Noem was Gretchen Whitmer – a liberal Democrat eager to dictate to her people? Of course not. [At least the New York AG had the courage to investigate Cuomo for his nursing home policies; we can’t say the same about Whitmer and the Michigan AG.] The radical left’s press allies can’t stand by while a thoughtful, principled conservative woman runs her state well… Cue the sexist attacks.

Rolling Stone thinks it’s relevant to comment on Governor Noem’s physical appearance and choices of clothing. Here are a couple of key facts for those of you who aren’t judging her based on her gender or appearance.

South Dakota’s rise in cases coincided with the wave that hit the Midwest. It wasn’t Sturgis; it was geographical – just like every other wave that hit the country. We weren’t unique when it arrived, and it had nothing to do with the media’s beloved mitigation strategies. When are journalists going to look at the connection between a state’s 85+ population and Covid spread?

Notably, Rodrick left out that Governor Noem has overseen one of the finest vaccination rollouts nationwide. To date, 34% of South Dakotans have received at least one shot of the vaccine (the only real way to move us past this pandemic).

Mollie Hemingway outlined why the Trump puppeteer caricature is laughable. The Governor believes in federalism. It works, and other governors should try it.

And it should be noted that left out of “activist” Nick Tilsen’s story is the fact that he is facing 16 and a half years in prison because he assaulted a femaleNational Guard soldier and stole a law enforcement officer’s personal protective gear. That’s a felony – as it should be.

On Monday, Professor Blessinger explained why South Dakotans are so special. It is why my family has chosen to make South Dakota our home, and why we’re being joined by so many others. Rather than attack Governor Noem and the people of the great state of South Dakota, Rodrick – and America – would do well to learn about the policies she advanced this last year.

Empty, dishonest attacks like this grow less meaningful each time they’re made, and eventually, like the boy who cried wolf, Americans are going to learn to ignore those who make them. We can help them along by focusing on what’s true. To borrow a line from Gina Carano, they can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.









