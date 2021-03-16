Following Johnson Request, IHS Strips Convicted Pedophile of Federal Pension

Washington, D.C. – The Indian Health Service (IHS) announced they will be stripping former Capt. (ret.) Stanley Patrick Weber of his federal pension and benefits. This announcement comes after a U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps Board of Inquiry completed its review of Mr. Weber, who was convicted of multiple felony charges of aggravated sexual assault of minors while he was on active duty as an officer of the U.S. Public Health Service and assigned to IHS.

In July 2020, U.S. Representatives Dusty Johnson (R-SD) and Greg Gianforte (R-MT) urged an expedient review of Weber’s heinous crimes and swift removal of all federal benefits. Weber’s pension was estimated to be worth more than $100,000 a year.

“It’s disturbing someone like Mr. Weber would continue to receive a federal pension after what he put so many innocent children through,” said Johnson. “I’m grateful HHS and IHS took my request seriously and revoked his pension. There’s not much solace to offer in a situation like this, but I hope everyone rests easier knowing this monster isn’t receiving a government check every month and is behind bars where he belongs. A little more justice was served today.”

