Thune, Colleagues Introduce Bill to Support Law Enforcement Officers

“These kinds of attacks and violence against law enforcement officers are unacceptable and must be punished …”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today joined several of his colleagues in introducing the Protect and Serve Act, legislation that would create federal penalties for individuals who deliberately target local, state, or federal law enforcement officerswith violence. The legislation would support law enforcement officers by making it a federal crime to knowingly cause, or attempt to cause, serious bodily injury to law enforcements officers. With the passage of this legislation, offenders could receive a life sentence if a death results from the offense, or if the offense includes kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, or attempted murder.

“Our men and women in uniform put their lives on the line day in and day out for the safety of communities across the country, and this last year, we’ve seen a dangerous rise in attacks against those who have chosen to wear a badge.” said Thune. “These kinds of attacks and violence against law enforcement officers are unacceptable and must be punished, which is why I am pleased to support this bill. ”

The legislation was introduced by U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and is co-sponsored by Sens. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Jim Inhofe (R-OK), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Richard Burr (R-N.C.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W. Va.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), and Roger Wicker (R-Miss.).

Read a one-pager of the legislation here.

###