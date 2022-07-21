Guest Column: State Rep Tim Goodwin – Oppose Constitutional Amendment D

Greetings! Hope summer is going well for all of you. Marcia and I have been at our lake cabin with grandkids. There is something special about teaching grandkids to fish. Jonathan, 7 yrs. old, caught his first northern, off the dock no less. I had him run to the shoreline and reel in from there. God only knows what could happen on the dock with our chocolate lab Mocha dancing around and then trying to lift the northern out of the water onto the dock! The fish wasn’t big to us (3 lbs.), but to a 7-year-old, it was huge. Great memories!
Let’s talk about ballot measures, specifically Medicaid Expansion, shall we? This is on the ballot on Nov. 8th as Constitutional Amendment D, Medicaid Expansion Initiative (2022). So what does Amendment D do?
Constitutional Amendment D would amend the state constitution to require the state to provide Medicaid benefits to all adults between 18 and 65 with income below 133% of the federal poverty level beginning July 1st, 2023. Because the Affordable Care Act (Obama Care) includes a 5% income disregard, this measure would effectively expand Medicaid to those incomes below 138% of the federal poverty level.
How much is that you ask? It is $17,774 for an individual and $36,570 for a family of 4 in calendar year 2021.
To date 38 states have done this (expanded Medicaid). South Dakota is one of the 12 states that have not.
Who do you think supports Amendment D? Any guesses? It is sponsored by a group called SD Decide Healthcare and is sponsored by SD State Medical Association, SD Nurses Association, SD Education Association, American Lung Association, American Heart Association, American Cancer Society, SD AARP and many, many others. Looking at what organizations have donated money to Amendment D, thus far, are the following:
- Avera Health $250,000
- Farmers’ Union $250,000
- Sanford Health $250,000
- SDAHO Enterprises $250,000
- Monument Health, Inc. $100,000
and others with lesser amounts, so far. It will be interesting to see how much those donations increase as we get closer to the General Election on Nov. 8th. South Dakota Healthcare has $1,572,585 in contributions. The cost of Amendment D for South Dakota is figured at around $80 million. Federal government has indicated they could fund South Dakota initially.
So, why is this not a good idea? Thought you’d never ask! First off, the Federal government is approaching $30 trillion in debt with no end in sight. We keep taking all this “free” federal money, but what happens when and if the federal government goes bankrupt? It is almost unthinkable what would happen. I say it is time to draw a line in the sand and say, “enough is enough.”
Another major reason not to do this is that we are covering the able-bodied workforce. Actually, we would be making winners and losers; those who make more than $17,774 and those who make less. It is the same for a family of four who make more than $36,570 and those who make less. This concept penalizes the able-bodied workforce who have worked hard to get a career that pays above this standard and those who have a job with health benefits. Is that what we want to do?
Another point that needs to be made is that in South Dakota there are more jobs than workers available. Medicaid Expansion is only going to worsen our worker shortage.
Please vote NO on Constitutional Amendment D.
To the citizens of South Dakota and to the men and women in uniform, in honor of all who served, in respectful memory of all who fell, and in great appreciation to those who serve today, Thank You, for giving me the opportunity to represent you.
Tim R. Goodwin, District 30 Representative
[email protected]
5 thoughts on “Guest Column: State Rep Tim Goodwin – Oppose Constitutional Amendment D”
An even better reason for defeating this measure is that Medicaid is fraught with fraud, abuse and mismanagement…to the tune od $80-100 billion dollars. Let’s force them to resolve those issues before taxing taxpayers more.
An even better reason for defeating this measure is that Medicaid is fraught with fraud, abuse and mismanagement…to the tune of $80-100 billion dollars a year. Let’s force them to resolve those issues before taxing taxpayers more.
To those who say the federal government will pick up most of the tab, that is only for a specified time. They will cover less and less every year, and South Dakota taxpayers will pick up more and more of the cost. Also, look at others states who have adopted medicaid expansion, and the cost ends up very much higher than promised. And once people get used to “free” health care, they will feel entitled and it will be impossible to end.
Save the taxpayers from the expense? Did you forget about the state law mandated obligation for Counties to provide poor relief? Typical run around. Don’t want to pay at the state level, but let’s stick it to under funded local government.
Yep, keep sticking it to health care providers like hospitals to provide care to the medically needy. They’ll just pass it on to the rest of us. You Republikans are all about “right to life,” but not so much about meaningful support of families.