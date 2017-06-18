Happy Father’s Day from Congresswoman Kristi Noem Posted on June 18, 2017 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply He keeps us laughing, sane, & most importantly, grounded in faith. Happy Father's Day, Bryon. And happy Father's Day to the dad's out there! pic.twitter.com/ZGQqmWYDQE — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) June 18, 2017 FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related