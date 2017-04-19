“Heavily Armed Muslim Man” story making national news, while he claims he was waving guns around to act “against stupidity.”

The story on the man who showed up at the Sioux Falls Christian Rally brandishing weapons, and going out to his vehicle and making a threatening video telling people to “be scared” is making national news, as noted by this story on CBS-Los Angeles:
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – As the national manhunt for alleged Facebook killer Steve Stephens comes to a close, another disturbing Facebook Live video has surfaced showing a self-described Muslim man making apparent threats toward attendees at a Christian conference.
A video posted April 9 by Ehab Jaber shows a man believed to be Jaber filming a copy of the Koran before scanning the crowd with his camera during a portion of the Worldview Weekend rally in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
When someone waves guns, and tells people to “be scared,” it just adds fuel to the fire when people express concerns about radicalized muslims within the country’s borders. And the CBS Report comes on the same day as a story on the “FBI Investigating Radical Terrorists in All 50 States:”
Federal authorities have open investigations into radical Islamic terrorists in all 50 states, according to the Department of Homeland Security, which is warning that the threat of terrorism in the United States has reached an all time high with radicalized individuals in the country plotting to strike “each and every single day.”
The FBI has “open terrorist investigations in all 50 states,” according to DHS Secretary John Kelly, who disclosed on Tuesday that there have been at least 37 “ISIS-linked plots to attack our country” since 2013, a number that shows no signs of diminishing.
What was the video makers side of the story? As related on KSFY News last night, he admitted he was armed. But claimed it was “against stupidity:”
Jaber also said that he wasn’t threatening anyone in particular.
“I’m not armed against the regular citizen,” he said. “I’m not armed against Christians or Jews or against women or children. I’m just armed against stupidity and oppression.”
Despite all of the negative attention, criticism and even death threats, he said he’s received …
“I did it, I’ll do it again and again just like any American,” he said. “I didn’t go to a conference, I went to an anti-Muslim rally.”
Jaber said the FBI visited him later that week to talk to him about the video.
Hadian said in the next city he and Howse visited, the FBI was waiting for them at their event location to make sure the pair knew about the video and “forced” them to hire off-duty police officers at their event, in addition to the security and police who were already going to be there.
So, Jaber he claims he was acting “against stupidity” when he waved several guns around, using profanity, and telling us to be scared. No, I think what he was doing was the actual definition of stupidity.
If Mr. Jaber wanted to communicate that we shouldn’t be afraid of Islam, as he tried to explain on KSFY news last night, he did an awful job in doing so.
The Argus Leader, which isn’t much better than butt wipe these days, is hiding what is really going on here.
Dana Ferguson is so politically correct she won’t even say what this Muslim was up to. All she does is write about gays and lesbians
Vicky please enlighten us. What was this Muslim up to?
where’s our attorney general? why isn’t he investigating these threats?
Or, you know, he could just let the FBI and SFPD handle it. If he wasn’t before, I’m pretty sure this clown is on the ‘Watch List’ now.
Lora Hubbel is now calling this American a terrorist and is going full Hubbelmania on this. What next Lora ISIS C-130’s flying in to Sioux Falls for an armed takeover?
Protesting with 7 guns and a rant about the people inside needing to be terrified is clearly the lack of good judgement. Islam is not a a peaceful religion and Ehab Jaber helps to confirm that. Wasn’t the man who killed people at the FL nightclub on the Watch List? Hopefully the SFPD will do their best to watch this creep and Wollman will make a decision to prosecute based on the law. We consider the videos he made threatening and he seems to be on the verge of actually killing people who do not believe the Koran. Is he headed to our schools or churches next? We saw the post where he talks about watching our teens at the club; does anyone know where this “club” is? Want to make sure our teen stays far away from events he is at.
While I do not agree with what Ehab Jaber did the hysteria and xenophobia is not helping. There is a great deal of fear being generated and with your comment about Islam not being a peaceful religion Christianity does not exactly have a perfect track record either. Actually many religions don’t. It appears with all the hysteria people on all sides are arming up out of fear. Next thing it takes a life of its own and someone acts out with terrible consequences. At least the guy who traveled from another state to rescue the supposed victims in “Pizza Gate” did not harm anyone.
Stop this nonsense and reach out rather than fan the flames!
With the truth is fearful, only fools ignore it.
Your position will allow civilization Jihad, which will lead to the reality of the fear of violent Islamic Jihad:
http://shariahthethreat.org/a-short-course-1-what-is-shariah/a-short-course-3-civilization-jihad/
“When” the truth is fearful, only fools ignore it.
This guy was also being critical of the so-called anti-Muslim conference because it was causing Christian to be in fear of Muslims. There was a Muslim who showed up and participated in the Q&A, which proved what the conference presenters told us…we should not be concerned about Muslims, we should be concerned about the brand of Islam that is being pushed worldwide by the Muslim Brotherhood.
This guy shows up with a Quran and uses his guns live on Facebook to promote us being “scared” and “terrified”, only proved that there are some Muslims that we need to be concerned about, and that we need to protect our communities from. Our governmental authorities need to take a serious look into what this guy was doing. It was definitely counter productive if his mission to dissolve our fears about Muslims. So that leads me to believe that he had another agenda.
We also need to take a serious look at the Sioux Falls Islamic Center, Teensa Islam, and others in order to determine if they are really fronts for the Muslim Brotherhood. If they are, then we need to put extra focus on what they are up to. Islamic Jihad is worldwide, including America and South Dakota. This guy’s actions only proved it, especially when he converted his bacon bullets into Allah bullets with a blessing after he went home the night of the conference. Sadly the South Dakota media is not addressing that important element of this saga.
It’s pretty pathetic when the Argus Liar out-liberals a CBS affiliate in Los Angeles. The Argus called it an anti-muslim event, and the CBS affiliate called it a Christian conference. So is the Argus that stupid? Yes, yes it is.