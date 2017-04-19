“Heavily Armed Muslim Man” story making national news, while he claims he was waving guns around to act “against stupidity.”

The story on the man who showed up at the Sioux Falls Christian Rally brandishing weapons, and going out to his vehicle and making a threatening video telling people to “be scared” is making national news, as noted by this story on CBS-Los Angeles:

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – As the national manhunt for alleged Facebook killer Steve Stephens comes to a close, another disturbing Facebook Live video has surfaced showing a self-described Muslim man making apparent threats toward attendees at a Christian conference. A video posted April 9 by Ehab Jaber shows a man believed to be Jaber filming a copy of the Koran before scanning the crowd with his camera during a portion of the Worldview Weekend rally in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

When someone waves guns, and tells people to “be scared,” it just adds fuel to the fire when people express concerns about radicalized muslims within the country’s borders. And the CBS Report comes on the same day as a story on the “FBI Investigating Radical Terrorists in All 50 States:”

Federal authorities have open investigations into radical Islamic terrorists in all 50 states, according to the Department of Homeland Security, which is warning that the threat of terrorism in the United States has reached an all time high with radicalized individuals in the country plotting to strike “each and every single day.” The FBI has “open terrorist investigations in all 50 states,” according to DHS Secretary John Kelly, who disclosed on Tuesday that there have been at least 37 “ISIS-linked plots to attack our country” since 2013, a number that shows no signs of diminishing.

What was the video makers side of the story? As related on KSFY News last night, he admitted he was armed. But claimed it was “against stupidity:”

Jaber also said that he wasn’t threatening anyone in particular. “I’m not armed against the regular citizen,” he said. “I’m not armed against Christians or Jews or against women or children. I’m just armed against stupidity and oppression.” Despite all of the negative attention, criticism and even death threats, he said he’s received … “I did it, I’ll do it again and again just like any American,” he said. “I didn’t go to a conference, I went to an anti-Muslim rally.” and… Jaber said the FBI visited him later that week to talk to him about the video. Hadian said in the next city he and Howse visited, the FBI was waiting for them at their event location to make sure the pair knew about the video and “forced” them to hire off-duty police officers at their event, in addition to the security and police who were already going to be there.

So, Jaber he claims he was acting “against stupidity” when he waved several guns around, using profanity, and telling us to be scared. No, I think what he was doing was the actual definition of stupidity.

If Mr. Jaber wanted to communicate that we shouldn’t be afraid of Islam, as he tried to explain on KSFY news last night, he did an awful job in doing so.

