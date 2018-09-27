Hubbel faction of the Constitutional Party is out of luck Posted on September 27, 2018 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply Hearing early word this afternoon that Lora Hubbel’s hearing in front of the Federal Court didn’t go well. The big takeaway is that – while we’re waiting for a written ruling – is that there will be no change in the ballot. FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related