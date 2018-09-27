“Dr.” Terry Lee LaFleur sues his enemies for ….. One Hundred Meeellion Dollars!

I’m not sure I can take this seriously. We have a man who on a self-titled basis is calling himself “Doctor” is suing the secretary of state, the Republican Party, Gordon Howie, Lora Hubbel, Frank Fluckinger, et al, for….. 100 MILLION DOLLARS!
In case you want to read “Doctor” Terry Lee LaFleur’s pro se lawsuit for yourself…
14. On or about July 12, 2018 a secret meeting was called by Joel Bergan and Lora Hubbel in Rapid City, South Dakota. At this meeting were Gordon Howie, other Tea Party members, unknown Republican Party members, and Frank Fluckiger, Marilee Roose, and Shantel Krebs participated by telephone. The purpose of this meeting was to finalize the plan to oust Lori Stacey as the legal Chairman of the CPSD prior to July 14, 2018. The defendants intended to vet an illegal ticket to Shantel Krebs, which Mr. Lederman would immediately challenge on the grounds that Lora Hubbel was in fact not the legal Chairman of the CPSD.
and…
The Plaintiff prays this Court award compulsory and compensatory damages in an amount of $100,000,000 for the willful, intentional, wanton and deliberate tortuous acts or omissions on the part of the defendants in violation of the Plaintiffs Constitutional Rights
LaFleur Lawsuit by Pat Powers on Scribd
I’m not sure how one responds to a demand such as this…
He is the Doctor. Mission accomplished by SDGOP Section 32 operatives.
We do not discuss Section 32.
One hundred million dollars. $100,000,000.
I thought that perhaps by spelling it out and then putting in numeric form it would seem less ridiculous in my mind. 🤷🏽♀️
Nope, it’s still ridiculous. 🙄🙄
Frank Fluckinger? Oh my.
The Dr. of Disaster. lol
Just think: if IM22 had been allowed to stand he could have gotten “Democracy credits” to pay for this suit.
Will the good doctor be representing himself in this lawsuit? Why is he shorting himself with only $100 million lawsuit. He should sue for 1 quadrillion dollars and negotiate from there.
Governor only get paid like $115,000 ( grossly underpaid, but none the less the statute).
115,000 x 4=$460k, even give hima second term== 920k…way far of ahundred million
Terry has already announced he is running in 2022.
Greetings & Salutations my fellow South Dakotans! My name is Dr. Terry Lee LaFleur, and I am running for the office of Governor in 2022. I am seeking campaign committee workers for all positions. If you would like to assist me in my campaign email me at tlafleur2@hotmail.com. Please only serious inquiries!
We are conducting interviews this week for positions open, some are volunteer, but others can become paid positions!
Put together a verifiable resume and call to schedule a face-to-face interview now! Thanks!
Bahahahahaha!
Interviews now when we have not even voted yet in the 2018 election cycle?
This goofball doesn’t know when to quit, does he? Does he think that this is good for his family and his future? And does he really think that he should be called “Doctor”? What an ego without much to back it up.
You should have seen the guy in court today…..I felt so sorry for the Judge. The Judge looked like he was ready to hold him in contempt of court. This guy is not going away, but I sure am. lol. You should have heard his interview with KELO…….what an embarrassment…….now watch he will be suing me for 200 million. lol
I attended as a Constitution Party candidate the court hearing in Sioux Falls. Terry LaFleur was a total embarrassment and was not party to the suit that was filed. The latitude that Judge Lange afforded him was way beyond what I believe was necessary. The Constitution Party, for all that it could have been, is totally tainted and if “Dr” Strangelove LaFleur has anything to do with it, I for one, will not. There will be other alternatives.
Agree. The Judge won’t even call him Dr. He and Lori and Mike can have it. They are like flies on Sh*t. Not going away. I will be changing back to Independnent Monday morning. Don’t want to be part of a disfunctional controlling threesome that is out to destroy anybody they can’t controll. Sorry I will not play your One Hundred Million Dollar game………..