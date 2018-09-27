“Dr.” Terry Lee LaFleur sues his enemies for ….. One Hundred Meeellion Dollars!

I’m not sure I can take this seriously. We have a man who on a self-titled basis is calling himself “Doctor” is suing the secretary of state, the Republican Party, Gordon Howie, Lora Hubbel, Frank Fluckinger, et al, for….. 100 MILLION DOLLARS!

In case you want to read “Doctor” Terry Lee LaFleur’s pro se lawsuit for yourself…

14. On or about July 12, 2018 a secret meeting was called by Joel Bergan and Lora Hubbel in Rapid City, South Dakota. At this meeting were Gordon Howie, other Tea Party members, unknown Republican Party members, and Frank Fluckiger, Marilee Roose, and Shantel Krebs participated by telephone. The purpose of this meeting was to finalize the plan to oust Lori Stacey as the legal Chairman of the CPSD prior to July 14, 2018. The defendants intended to vet an illegal ticket to Shantel Krebs, which Mr. Lederman would immediately challenge on the grounds that Lora Hubbel was in fact not the legal Chairman of the CPSD. and… The Plaintiff prays this Court award compulsory and compensatory damages in an amount of $100,000,000 for the willful, intentional, wanton and deliberate tortuous acts or omissions on the part of the defendants in violation of the Plaintiffs Constitutional Rights

LaFleur Lawsuit by Pat Powers on Scribd

I’m not sure how one responds to a demand such as this…

