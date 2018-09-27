Release: Guericke Change of Plea Hearing Scheduled

Guericke Change of Plea Hearing Scheduled

PIERRE, S.D.- Attorney General Marty Jackley advises that a change of plea hearing has been scheduled in the case of State of South Dakota v. Daniel Guericke for Friday, September 28, 2018 at 10 a.m. (CDT). The hearing will be held at Douglas County Courthouse in Armour.

