Release: Guericke Change of Plea Hearing Scheduled

Guericke Change of Plea Hearing Scheduled
PIERRE, S.D.- Attorney General Marty Jackley advises that a change of plea hearing has been scheduled in the case of State of South Dakota v. Daniel Guericke for Friday, September 28, 2018 at 10 a.m. (CDT). The hearing will be held at Douglas County Courthouse in Armour.
Mid-Central–Gear up case
This press release should have put some context to it.
https://www.keloland.com/news/investigates/guericke-pleas-guilty-faces-max-of-2-year-sentence/1481847627
From the report:
“Guericke pleaded guilty to one count of falsification of evidence. All of the other five counts he was facing have been dismissed in a plea deal.
“The maximum sentence is two years in prison and will face a maximum of a $2,000 fine. The sentencing will occur later.”