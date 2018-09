Hearing early word this afternoon that Lora Hubbel’s hearing in front of the Federal Court didn’t go well. The big takeaway is that – while we’re waiting for a written ruling – is that there will be no change in the ballot.

Update: And of course, Lora weighs in via facebook, where she takes a moment to rant, lash out at Republicans, and remind us why under no circumstances she should ever hold office, ever.

