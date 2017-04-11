I knew I stopped out to see Rounds and Thune for a reason. They’re likeable!

Catching the news as I wander through the Chicago airport connecting to my Sioux Falls flight on United Airlines (yes, that United)…

I knew I stopped out to see Senator Rounds and Thune for a reason. They’re currently among the most popular Senators in the United States:

Seriously, according to the latest

rankings from the website “Morning Consult,” Senator Thune comes in as the #7th Most popular US Senator in America, at 66% approval and Senator Mike Rounds at #16 comes in at 61% approval.

(Governor Daugaard beats them both at #5 Governor in the US with 68% approval as of Morning Consult’s latest rankings.



No word on an April US House ranking yet.)

Read all about it here.

As much as Democrats might complain, a strong majority of South Dakotans like our Republican leaders.