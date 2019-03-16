If you’re at the parade in Sioux Falls today, don’t forget: If you see Dem Congressional Candidate Elle Spawn, tell a cop.

I’m at home nursing an awful head cold today, but I did want to remind readers who go out for The St Patrick’s day parade in Sioux Falls today, if you see Democratic/Socialist Congressional Candidate Elle Spawn (a.k.a. Michelle Dawn Spawn) walking in the parade – tell a cop, as in looking this morning it appears she still has active warrants out for her.

She might be running for Congress at the same time she’s running from the law, but she can’t do both forever!

For safety’s sake, please remember Minnehaha County’s admonishment that “If you have information regarding someone with an outstanding warrant, do not approach the person. Instead, please call or e-mail the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office or local Law Enforcement. During business hours you can call: (605) 367-4268 or (605) 367-4300, and after hours phone number non emergency is: (605) 367-7000.”

(And have a happy St Me day,)

