IM22 Constitutional Amendment revisited provisions approved for ballot as Amendment W

The Secretary of State’s office quietly approved a measure for the ballot yesterday, approving a measure which vows to return some of the provisions overturned by the legislature as a result of not being constitutional after the last election:
|Title & Official Petition
|Official Ballot Number/ Letter
|Validation Date
|An initiated amendment to the South Dakota Constitution changing campaign finance and lobbying laws, creating a government accountability board, and changing certain initiative and referendum provisions (VERSION #1)
|Constitutional Amendment W
|Dec. 28, 2017
Amendment “W” (for Worthless) is the first measure approved for the 2018 election ballot.
Vote No on W.
NO on W…Worthless and not NOW not ever
NO on everything also 🙂
Where is Dan Lederman at on W? I see him in pretty pictures standing next to our President and elsewhere, but I don’t hear squat from him on issues of leadership concerning W or other IMs. I attend my county GOP meeting each month waiting to hear from him about how the GOP is going to fight Amendment W, yet I hear nothing. Dan, is there a battle plan? Please show us the same passion you showed us during your campaign to win the position you currently occupy.
So, where is your check to the party to pay for that campaign?
VNOE!