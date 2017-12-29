IM22 Constitutional Amendment revisited provisions approved for ballot as Amendment W

The Secretary of State’s office quietly approved a measure for the ballot yesterday, approving petitions which vow to return some of the provisions overturned by the legislature as a result of not being constitutional after the last election:
|Title & Official Petition
|Official Ballot Number/ Letter
|Validation Date
|An initiated amendment to the South Dakota Constitution changing campaign finance and lobbying laws, creating a government accountability board, and changing certain initiative and referendum provisions (VERSION #1)
|Constitutional Amendment W
|Dec. 28, 2017
Amendment “W” (for Worthless) is the first measure approved for the 2018 election ballot.
Vote No on W.
NO on W…Worthless and not NOW not ever
NO on everything also 🙂
Where is Dan Lederman at on W? I see him in pretty pictures standing next to our President and elsewhere, but I don’t hear squat from him on issues of leadership concerning W or other IMs. I attend my county GOP meeting each month waiting to hear from him about how the GOP is going to fight Amendment W, yet I hear nothing. Dan, is there a battle plan? Please show us the same passion you showed us during your campaign to win the position you currently occupy.
So, where is your check to the party to pay for that campaign?
Send a check each year. If the GOP doesn’t have the money, Leaderman needs to ask for it.
are you not paying attention? Dan was all over the don’t sign ont eh line campaign…way more than Pam Roberts ever did on ballot issues…
This has nothing to do with Roberts. Nothing to do with past campaigns. This has to do with the here and now. Where is the campaign NOW? 50,000+ people were convinced the GOP is screwing the state and regardless of the steps taken by the legislature, “W” is necessary to bring back from the brink of disaster. That’s the BS that’s being sold. Yet there is nothing that’s being done to push back. For example, I recall at least two editorials in the Argus in the past 4-8 weeks in support of the Amendment. Not a single rebuttal from the GOP. I am looking for leadership for the Leader-.
Are you kidding me…he has put out press releases on issues all year…..Pam didn’t put out ONE!
Hey here is an idea…why don’t you doa letter tot he editor yourself! you seem to be an expert
1:47, Pam is history. This is the present. Everyone in the GOP should be concerned that we are preparing for W. Are we? I’ve not seen any evidence.
As far as the monthly press releases, where are they? I don’t see them on this blog. And they certainly aren’t provided at our monthly county GOP meeting.
Patience my young Jedi! Patience!
Someone is still mad Pam lost.
Clearly they are ….
Lederman has done more in a month than Pam did all year.
VNOE!