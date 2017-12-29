IM22 Constitutional Amendment revisited provisions approved for ballot as Amendment W

The Secretary of State’s office quietly approved a measure for the ballot yesterday, approving petitions which vow to return some of the provisions overturned by the legislature as a result of not being constitutional after the last election:

Title & Official Petition Official Ballot Number/ Letter Validation Date An initiated amendment to the South Dakota Constitution changing campaign finance and lobbying laws, creating a government accountability board, and changing certain initiative and referendum provisions (VERSION #1) Constitutional Amendment W Dec. 28, 2017

Amendment “W” (for Worthless) is the first measure approved for the 2018 election ballot.

