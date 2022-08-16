In case you missed it – Farm Bureau Carbon Pipeline Forum at Dakotafest is available to watch

For those of you following the carbon pipeline which will connect state ethanol plants with solutions for Carbon Dioxide, as well as provide hundreds of jobs and millions in tax revenues for South Dakota, Farm Bureau just held a forum at Dakotafest for Carbon Pipelines which is also available to watch on-line. The Summit Pipeline currently has 7 ethanol plants signed up in South Dakota.
Moderated by Scott VanderWal with South Dakota Farm Bureau, the panel also included representatives of Glacial Lakes Energy, Summit Carbon Solutions (who advertises on the right), and staff from the Public Utilities Commission.
Can someone qualified offer an opinion on this project?
It seems absurd.
California is the largest domestic consumer of ethanol. Canada is the largest consumer of exported ethanol. Both are willing to pay a premium if the ethanol carbon footprint can be reduced. A company will charge ethanol plants to sequester carbon in the soil. Farmers who allow the use of their ground will be paid based on initial core samples providing the current readings and then after pumping for so long. This will allow them to make money sequestering carbon. Ethanol plants will make more money selling ethanol which means they can pay to sequester the carbon and also pay more for corn. Environment wins. Ethanol producers win. Farmers win. Landowners win. About the only one who loses will be the person who loses to eminent domain.