In case you missed it – Farm Bureau Carbon Pipeline Forum at Dakotafest is available to watch

For those of you following the carbon pipeline which will connect state ethanol plants with solutions for Carbon Dioxide, as well as provide hundreds of jobs and millions in tax revenues for South Dakota, Farm Bureau just held a forum at Dakotafest for Carbon Pipelines which is also available to watch on-line. The Summit Pipeline currently has 7 ethanol plants signed up in South Dakota.

Moderated by Scott VanderWal with South Dakota Farm Bureau, the panel also included representatives of Glacial Lakes Energy, Summit Carbon Solutions (who advertises on the right), and staff from the Public Utilities Commission.

LIVE NOW: This forum updates the status

of the proposed carbon dioxide pipeline and offers #Dakotafest attendees a chance to hear directly from project stakeholders. #dakotafest22 @SDFarmBureau @FarmBureau https://t.co/FtZm3Oygul pic.twitter.com/BjPmgWqkXy — Dakotafest (@Dakotafest) August 16, 2022

Carbon Pipeline Forum from American Farm Bureau on Vimeo.