Is TakeItBack.org going to change their name to TokeItBack.org? Weiland combining couch voting with pot legalization & killing grandma petitions.

Slick Rick Weiland is announcing a new partnership today with the pot peddlers of South Dakota, New Approach, SD, and they are trying to combine their efforts at couch voting with New Approach’s efforts to legalize pot and grandma-killing in South Dakota:
Since they’re aligning with the people trying to make illegal drugs easier to get, is Weiland’s “Take it back” now going to change their name to “Toke it back?” Or maybe Take it back, Dude..
Anyway you slice it, just another reminder to be very careful what you consider signing. because the axis of electoral evil is trying to make it a package deal.
Don’t Sign Anything!
If you folks disagree with the things listed….. You really want to be ruled by government….
Take It Back.org facebook page with this announcement had a comment from a woman saying there was no way she would support any organization that has anything to do with getting pot legalized and then stressed what should have been focused on such as Social Security and what she described were bread and butter issues and she said this was divisive. I replied that I totally agree with her.
Just checked and it appears those comments were deleted.
Free speech is regulated by Liberal groups….they are only for liberal free speech.
Don’t sign any petitions!
What this tells me is that these groups are struggling AND as we all suspected they are all liberal measures and working together because Democrats can’t win elections!
When is Rick going to run for state wide office again. He’s so smart in dialing into the sd voter.