Looks like the most liberal man in SD is going to saddle up for another beating….

From facebook on September 30th, District 22 Democrats have an interesting picture on display from the NSU homecoming last weekend…

It looks suspiciously like Cory Heidelberger, the most liberal man in South Dakota, is saddling up for another beating, as at the NSU Gypsy Days Parade, he has people carting around a wagon with his used campaign State Senate signs in it from the 2016 election where Al Novstrup beat him six ways to Sunday.

(If he isn’t running, then someone should break it to him gently that he lost).

Update – I just had a correspondent in Aberdeen tell me that they heard that Heidelberger’s 2016 running mates Brooks Brisco and “ F*** Northern”… . er, Nikki Bootz who only says “F*** Northern” is going to be back for another round of campaigning in 2018.

I can’t wait.

