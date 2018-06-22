Is there an alliance brewing in AG contest?

This is an interesting meeting going on in the pool area with 2 of the 3 Republican Attorney General candidates. Lance Russell, Zach Lautenschlager, John Fitzgerald and John Teupel all having a meeting about 4 pm today.
Is there an alliance brewing?
Well Russell did run Fitz’s failed AG bid in 2002 so is it falling into an old established role or time to repay a favor or have they decided their only chance is to double team Ravnsborg?
Gun Owners Group trying to be the puppet master for the AG?
Good grief. Stace Nelson, director of DCI. That’s all I have to say about that.
Hope not. Fitzgerald needs to stay away from the crazy swamp.
This leads shady as all heck, doesn’t make me feel good about Lance or Fitzgerald. Hope the delegates see the shenanigans going on. I wouldn’t vote for Lance or Fitzgerald.
Looks like they are trying to stop the inevitable.
Too Late to distribute another round of those blaze orange SDGO cards to delegates?
I wonder if this means the NRA will endorse Ravnsborg. Brian Gosch has to be at the convention and has just as much stake in this now as ever.
Perhaps just comparing notes on their disciplinary records.
Pingback: Russell/Fitzgerald campaigns working together to blunt Ravnsborg campaign efforts – South Dakota War College
Just a stunt they cooked up. Nobody wants to see a debate after the wine has been poured; Jason is too smart to get suckered into it. If we want to ask the candidates questions we will go to the hospitality rooms.