Russell/Fitzgerald campaigns working together to blunt Ravnsborg campaign efforts

The Fitzgerald campaign has been playing hardball since last night circulating negative flyers attacking AG opponent Jason Ravnsborg..
But since the Russell/Fitzgerald poolside meeting late this afternoon with Russell flanked by Zack Lautenschlager, and Fitzgerald attended by John Teupel, it seems the West River candidiates are joining forces as the two AG candidates team up to try to take out their opponent:
After months of joint appearances, the two candidates apparently were demanding…. another joint appearance!
(As I’m writing this, Zach Lautenschlager is dropping copies on tables. I seem to recall this not working well for him before.)
At this late hour, I’m not sure how Ravnsborg getting drawn into the other guy’s game benefits anyone but them.
They can complain, but I don’t think it’s a tactic showing any strength or moving any votes. They might as well issue ‘a clean campaign pledge’ at this point.
The vote is tomorrow. The time for hastily assembled gimmicks is over.
The game of thrones continues.
At the state bar convention the attitude about this field is amazement. Can it be true that no other Republican Attorney is willing to step up and do this job?
Seems like a last minute act of desperation by two camps that certainly don’t have enough votes to win on their own and very likely that they don’t have enough votes combined to beat Jason either.
I personally saw Mary Fitzgerald make a snide remark to Ravnsborg…he just smiled and took the high road. Good for him.
The funniest claim is Russell and Fitzgerald touting their record of winning elections against Democrats. These guys are in LAWRENCE and FALL RIVER counties. Winning as a Republican there isn’t exactly a crowning achievement.
Mary is an a hypocrite who does nothing but lie for her husband. It is very shameful seeing how desperate she is to see her husband win. She is a bullly who uses the method of screaming at people supporting Ravnsborg to try and sway their support. I for one can’t wait to see her go into the night and be quiet.
Two ensconced establishment types scheming against the fresh face. Typical of two people who have run out of ideas and will resort to trash. I hope neither of these two get in. They are past it.
So which of these two is going to be running tomorrow? Which is going to step aside? The time for a debate was much earlier in the campaign IMO. We are coming tomorrow to vote and we are supporting Ravnsborg These tactics are in poor taste.
The last time SD elected an AG without trial experience was Kermit Sande. Anyone remember how that turned out?
There is a reason late night talk show hosts are all comedians. Post-prandial events should be FUNNY; the serious part of the day is over.
We’ve had a long day, a big meal, and now we just want to zone out.
Whose Fitzgerald?
A nobody who can win a court case. Lowest conviction rate among all states attorneys.
Third place Fitzgerald and ethically questionable lance are desperate. They are using every dirty tactic they can. God help South Dakota if either one of them Wiesel their way in to the nomination.