Is it morning already?

Someone went around last night stuffing the ‘smear sheets’ (as Anne Beal termed them) from Chip Campbell’s sketchy PAC under doors.

Apparently, our room only needed three of them.

  1. Anon1

    It is very simple… If Russell gets the nomination, we WILL have a democrat in the AG’s office! Mainstream Republicans will never support him.

