Is it morning already? Posted on June 23, 2018 by Pat Powers — 2 Comments ↓ Someone went around last night stuffing the 'smear sheets' (as Anne Beal termed them) from Chip Campbell's sketchy PAC under doors. Apparently, our room only needed three of them.
It is very simple… If Russell gets the nomination, we WILL have a democrat in the AG’s office! Mainstream Republicans will never support him.
Navy Seal Jason Ravnsborg for Attorney General.