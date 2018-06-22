Word is that 5pm, and no Stace papers at SOS

A source tells me that 5PM has come and passed, and no Senate race withdrawal papers were filed with the Secretary of State from shameless self-promoter Senator Stace Nelson.
So.. I guess that means there will not be a Lt. Gov challenge looming tomorrow, since the Secretary of State announced that a withdrawl was required prior to running for a constitutional office.
We shall see.
South Dakota dodge a bullet there, not that Stace would have become the LT Gov. I can only imagine the dame Stace would do as LT Gov.
“I can only imagine the dame Stace would do” ! Sounds rather voyeur of you !
Check the bathrooms.