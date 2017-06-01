It might be time to resurrect the SDWC-VB (Video Blog)

I had to go searching in the deep, deep archives of SDWC, back in the days when I was at blogspot.com for this…

This was back in October of 2005, long before youtube became ubiquitous. I did a couple of video blogcasts, which I had to convert to SWF to get them to a manageable size. And then I lost interest, mainly due to time.

I was having a discussion today, noting the lack of South Dakota politically related video offerings with a SDWC correspondent who encouraged me to take another stab at it, and I’m debating. Aside from being forced to clean my desk, today technologically, it’s more achievable, and I’ve got great equipment to work with.

The question is whether the audience is there for a 20 minute or so regular video show.

A few audio podcasts have popped up here and there, and it would be nothing to throw something together, but that doesn’t really hold my interest as much as creating video content.

So, if I commit to creating the content, does anyone care? Or is it just more noise?

Facebook Twitter