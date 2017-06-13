Jackley Rapid City Fundraising Event on the 22nd

Posted on by 3 Comments ↓

Hot off the press, I managed to get my hands on the latest fundraiser invite from Attorney General Marty Jackley for his Rapid City fundraiser at the Alex Johnson Hotel on June 22nd:

3 Replies to “Jackley Rapid City Fundraising Event on the 22nd”

  2. grudznick

    How will Mr. Jackley even have time to thank all his hosts, let alone the 10 or 15 other couples that might fit into that facility up there. This should be a really swanky event.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.