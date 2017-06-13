Jackley Rapid City Fundraising Event on the 22nd Posted on June 13, 2017 by Pat Powers — 3 Comments ↓ Hot off the press, I managed to get my hands on the latest fundraiser invite from Attorney General Marty Jackley for his Rapid City fundraiser at the Alex Johnson Hotel on June 22nd: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related
Holy host list Batman! Dang. Maybe Noem isn’t as strong west river as she is telling people.
Good planning as the state bar convention is in rapid at the same time
How will Mr. Jackley even have time to thank all his hosts, let alone the 10 or 15 other couples that might fit into that facility up there. This should be a really swanky event.