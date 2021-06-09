Johnson Applauds B-21 Official Announcement

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) issued a statement following the U.S. Air Force record of decision designating Ellsworth Air Force Base as the Main Operating Base 1 for the B-21 bomber.

“This has been a long journey,” said Johnson. “We’ve felt good about our progress over the last few years, but now we can say without any hedging or hesitation: our nation’s first B-21 bombers will call Ellsworth home.”

###