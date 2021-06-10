Democrats chirping they’ll have a candidate for Governor by summer’s end.

Christopher Vondracek with forum news has an article out tonight noting that Democrats are convinced they’ll have a candidate for Governor by the end of the summer:

But party members said that while Sutton would immediately be the front-runner in a potential Democratic primary to challenge Noem, there are also other candidates who will, especially in lieu of a Sutton candidacy, announce by summer’s end.

and..

He told FNS he and his family are “evaluating what my next move will be.”

“We’ll be making a decision fairly soon,” added Heinert.

and..

State Rep. Peri Pourier, a Pine Ridge Democrat, told FNS she had “no comment on the gubernatorial candidates,” though multiple party officials mentioned her as a possible candidate.