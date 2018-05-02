Jonathan Ellis on Loetscher’s free fall. “She likely would have done better if she’d simply taken the final week off.”

Jonathan Ellis at the Argus repeats some of what I wrote about last week about the final days of the Loetscher campaign in his column which will likely appear in Sunday’s Argus, in his newest column “The week that doomed the Loetscher campaign”

Loetscher fully embraced the Democratic Party, campaigning at the state party’s annual McGovern Day fundraiser and running on a platform of identity politics of racial diversity and gay rights that is unusual for South Dakota.

and…

Loetscher decided to play for all the marbles. She went negative. She mangled it.

and..

Suddenly, she had a trust issue, an issue that only got worse when authorities found no evidence of hacking. Then, too, came scrutiny of her “biotech company.” Prior to her foray into politics, Loetscher had started a dog poop cleaning business. Any small business owner or entrepreneur brings value to politics. But Loetscher overplayed her hand by referring to the venture as a biotech company.

and…

Meanwhile, on policy issues, the police union repudiated her plan to create police precincts.

Everything had gone very badly. Indeed, she likely would have done better if she’d simply taken the final week off and taken a vacation somewhere. Instead, she suffered a historic defeat.