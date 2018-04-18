KCCR Radio: Krebs Says Chinese Pork Tariffs Could Lead To Expanding Ag Markets

Well, here’s an outlier of a statement. Shantel Krebs is on KCCR Radio today claiming that Chinese Tariffs on pork could lead to expanding Ag Markets. Seriously. That’s the headline:

Krebs Says Chinese Pork Tariffs Could Lead To Expanding Ag Markets Pork producers have been hit with a twenty-five percent import tariff by China, and soybean producers could soon be in the same spot. and… South Dakota Republican Congressional Candidate Shantel Krebs says the process could lead to expanded ag markets… “I can understand President Trump trying to get a better deal for Americans and of course for our farmers and ranchers. You know, right now, we’re getting ready to go in the fields, we might be facing a drought although it doesn’t feel like it right now, commodities prices are low, so I think the farmers and ranchers have every right to be concerned – so am I. But what I am hopeful for is that president Trump is going to be expanding our market options meaning opening up new markets for our exports.”

Read and listen to it here.

What? “…the process could lead to expanded ag markets…?” The farm economy is in danger of being hit hard this year, but a trade war could make it all better? Um…. ok?

Or not ok, according to those who don’t share Krebs’ enthusiasm with a trade war leading to the land of milk and honey for the Ag economy, and are more concerned with it’s potential effect on Agriculture now. Such as US Senator John Thune:

The move was met with near-universal surprise from GOP lawmakers who were taken aback by the suddenness of the White House’s decision. Most GOP senators view the move as a tax hike on American families and expect it to specifically harm agriculture. “It kind of came as a surprise to most of us,” said Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., the third-ranking Senate Republican. “There is no standard operating practice with this administration. Every day is a new adventure for us.” “There’s always retaliation, and typically a lot of these countries single out agriculture when they do that,” Thune said. “We’re very concerned.”

Read that here.

And US Senator Mike Rounds:

Sen. Mike Rounds (R) issued a statement Thursday, stating that while he supports President Trump’s efforts to negotiate better trade deals, he is concerned about retaliation from other countries. On Wednesday, China announced a proposal to add a 25 percent tariff on several U.S. goods, including soybeans and corn. China is one of the primary markets for many of these goods, particularly soybeans. and… ““I understand there is some time before these tariffs are imposed to allow for negotiations; however China’s tariff proposal is already having a real market effect,” Rounds said, via a press release.

Read that here.

Or Congresswoman Kristi Noem:

In a letter to President Trump Friday, Rep. Kristi Noem led 46 members of the U.S. House in outlining key priorities for agriculture when it comes to trade with China. “We must continue to build on the success that’s come from historic tax cuts and regulatory rollbacks under the Trump administration,” said Noem. “China’s irresponsible countermeasures threaten to undermine our achievements for South Dakota agriculture. I stand firmly with President Trump in his effort to hold China accountable for its dishonest trade practices, but I urge the administration to do so in a way that avoids harmful Chinese countermeasures against American agriculture. This will help us put agriculture back on the road to prosperity.” The letter comes after China announced significantly higher tariffs, impacting all five of South Dakota’s top five agriculture products: beef, corn, soybeans, wheat, and hogs. The nation’s eleventh largest ag exporting state, South Dakota exported $3.7 billion in agricultural goods in 2015.

Read that here.

Or Governor Daugaard:

Tony Venhuizen, Gov. Dennis Daugaard’s chief of staff, confirmed the governor has been talking to the Trump administration about the risks of a trade war for months. “The governor is very concerned that South Dakota’s ag sector could suffer from more protectionist trade policies,” Venhuizen said in an email.

Read it all here.

I’m thinking that statement is going to come back to haunt her at some point.

Update – Americans for Prosperity aren’t thrilled about the Trade war either:

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...