KELO posts story about Senate Disciplinary hearing; Jensen, Qualm, Haugaard and Dem House Leader chief witnesses.

From KELOland, The State Senate held day one of it’s inquiry into accusations against the Republican Senate Majority Leader Kris Langer and President Pro Tem Brock Greenfield, with their House Counterparts among the chief witnesses in the matter:

Five Republicans and four Democrats are scrutinizing what Senate Republican leader Kris Langer of Dell Rapids and Senate president pro tem Brock Greenfield of Clark said and did.

Former state Attorney General Marty Jackley represents them. Jackley objected several times Tuesday morning to Senator Art Rusch, chair of the investigation committee, challenging whether the Legislature had authority under state law and what evidence should be allowed.

and…

After viewing the videos, Rusch received a list of witnesses who contacted the Legislative Research Council about their interest in testifying. Most of them were legislators.

“Some but not all,” Bolin said. He suggested allowing Jensen, House Republican leader Lee Qualm of Platte, House Democratic leader Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls, and Haugaard.