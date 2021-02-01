KELO story on challenges that Special Education students face in getting a diploma

My wife and daughter were featured in a story that appeared on KELOland last night about some changes that were made in recent years to the federal standards on how High School Diplomas are awarded, which can negatively affect the ability to achieve an actual diploma by some students receiving special education:

My wife was interviewed on some of the technical aspects of the change, because Special Ed is her area of expertise, as well as the fact we have a daughter with Autism who is in her first year of high school, who could be affected by the changes in federal guidelines.