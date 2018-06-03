KELO-TV parent issues copyright takedown order for pointing out commercial that uses KELO-TV footage.

I woke up this AM to this unhappy note:

I was a bit confused, as I try to specifically avoid that kind of thing, so I paged back to figure out what I might have put up that could have been infringing.

I found that it was the PAC advertisement that went after Marty Jackley, which I reported on as being based on the KELO-TV Coverage.

However, the takedown order didn’t come from the PAC running the ad. It came from KELO-TV’s parent company, whose news story footage formed the basis of the ad. Which I reported on.

I understand the original footage used in the commercial is their product. But, it seems like they’re shooting at the messenger here.

Moving on…

Like this: Like Loading...