Kennedy Noem departing Pierre to continue her education. Posted on July 30, 2020 by @SoDakCampaigns — 1 Comment ↓ Governor Noem apparently lost one of her most valued advisors today, as Kennedy Noem spent her last day at the State Capital, announced this evening that she’s moving to Tennessee in a few weeks to pursue her MBA: Congratulations to Kennedy! Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
Congratulations & Godspeed, Kennedy. Thank you for your service for South Dakota.