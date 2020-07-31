Kennedy Noem departing Pierre to continue her education.

Governor Noem apparently lost one of her most valued advisors today, as Kennedy Noem spent her last day at the State Capital, announced this evening that she’s moving to Tennessee in a few weeks to pursue her MBA:

Congratulations to Kennedy!

  2. anono

    Good move on Kennedy’s part. She could have hung on and worked for six more years in the Gov’s office. But good for her to blaze her own path for a while.

  3. Platonic

    heck, with an advanced degree she could pull a six figure salary in mommy’s office if she wraps it up before Noem is walloped in 2022!

  4. Black Hills Bob

    I’ve never been a big fan of hiring family members to work in the “family” business. Nevertheless, Kennedy knew that she would be highly scrutinized and held to an even higher standard than others in the administration. Bottom line, she excelled at her position and never gave the naysayers a chance to second guess her work.

