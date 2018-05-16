Lance Russell for AG Endorsement from Mayor of Edgemont letter in delegate mailboxes Posted on May 16, 2018 by Pat Powers — 23 Comments ↓ This endorsement letter was in Mailboxes today from the mayor of Edgemont to Republican Delegates today urging their support of Lance Russell for Attorney General: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Good stuff.
Are there any more offices Lance is running for other than the two previously posted about?
As I understand it he is running for 3 things at the same time:
Attorney General
State Senate
Precinct Committeeman
Russell might as well throw a few more offices in there as well to help hedge his bet to get elected somewhere.
Lance is qualified and has courtroom experience.
Wasn’t he disciplined for ethical violations?
https://caselaw.findlaw.com/sd-supreme-court/1564780.html
That would be experience as prosecutor and defendant, I suppose.
hahaha!
Oh, ethics, shmethics.
Not according to the State Supreme court
Personally, no matter how much I like Lance (and I do), I would like him to address these two concerns that have been brought up on this forum, prior to the election.
Whether these concerns are issue of the law or not, they are political issues that will be factors in the general election. I think it best for all concerned, including Lance, to address these issues prior to the Republican Convention.
1. What is his response to his disciplinary action by the court in 2011? “Russell who intends to complete a masters program and principally practice law in the areas of environment and natural resources has indicated that he has no present intention of again seeking a position as a public prosecutor.
https://caselaw.findlaw.com/sd-supreme-court/1564780.html”
2. If Lance wins his primary race for State Senator, will he withdraw from that race prior to accepting an nomination as a candidate for Attorney General at the state Republican Convention?
Codified Laws – 12-6-3. Candidacy for two offices at one election prohibited–Exceptions. No person may be a candidate for nomination or election to more than one public office except for the office of President of the United States or vice president of the United States. However, a candidate for any such office is not prohibited from being elected to any one or more party offices as may be provided in chapter 12-5.
Source: SDC 1939, § 16.0215; SL 1973, ch 74, § 2; SL 2002, ch 73, § 3; SL 2015, ch 76, § 3.
Lance may indeed have strong points to make in his defense on these issues, but it’s best if he addresses them prior to placing himself as a candidate at the convention.
The flaws on these 3 candidates get bigger every day.
McGuigan’s problem was that he was too normal.
I honestly don’t understand how anyone can support Lance Russell. If he wins at the convention, he will lose the general election.
Or, if Cory Heidelberger’s article is correct, he will have to withdraw prior to being nominated from the floor.
I hear that from Republicans about all three of the candidates on a weekly basis.
Anonymous 1:25, what do you hear about all of them? Prove it?
Is this a joke? a spoof?
How can you endorse the guy that was TERMINATED FOR CAUSE as City Attorney of Edgemont….
November 28, 2017…since Lance Russell became a candidate for Attorney General, and around 6 months ago…not years ago he was terminated for cause….he did not resign and the vote was 5-1.
Pick who you want as AG, but don’t pick him.
Check out the city council minutes for yourself–
https://www.cityofedgemont.org/publications
Wow! That is really bad for Nelsonian Lance Russell
CITY OF EDGEMONT
PROCEEDINGS
Edgemont Common Council
Special Meeting
November 28, 2017
CALL TO ORDER – ROLL CALL
Mayor Jerry Dibble called the special meeting of the Edgemont Common Council to order at 7:00 P.M. on November 28, 2017, at Edgemont City Hall. Present were Council members, Terry Leehey, Carla Schepler, Carl Shaw, Jason Shook, Barbara Strozewski and Sandra Woodward.
The Pledge of Allegiance was stated.
CONFLICT OF INTEREST FOR COUNCIL MEMBERS
No conflicts were heard.
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
Carl Shaw made a motion to approve the November 28, 2017 agenda. Motion seconded by Barbara Strozewski. Motion passed with unanimous vote.
NEW BUSINESS
EXECUTIVE SESSION PER SDCL 1-25-2 (1 & 3) PERSONNEL AND LITIGATION
Carl Shaw made a motion to enter into executive session @ 7:01. Motion seconded by Carla Schepler. Motion passed with unanimous vote.
Returned from executive session @ 7:52.
Barbara Strozewski made a motion to terminate the contract immediately as of 11/28/2017 with City Attorney Lance Russell for cause. Motion was seconded by Terry Leehey. Motion carried with roll call vote. Leehey – aye, Schepler – aye, Shaw – aye, Shook – nay, Strozewski – aye, Woodward – aye.
RESOLUTION 2017-11-28
Carl Shaw made a motion to approve Resolution 2017-11-28 as read. Motion was seconded by Sandra Woodward. Motion carried with unanimous roll call vote.
Resolution 2017-11-28
RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL
Whereas there has been presented to the City Council of Edgemont, South Dakota, the within plats of the above described lands, and it appearing to the Council that said plat conforms to the existing plats of said City, that the streets set forth therein conforms to the system of streets of the municipality, that all provisions of the subdivision regulations have been complied with, that all taxes and special assessments upon the tract have been fully paid, and that said plat and the survey thereof have been executed according to law, now therefore,
BE IT RESOLVED, that said plat is hereby approved in all respects.
Dated at Edgemont, South Dakota this 28th day of November, 2017.
_______________________________
Jerry Dibble, Mayor
CERTIFICATE OF CITY FINANCE OFFICER
I, Finance Officer of the City of Edgemont, South Dakota, do hereby certify that the foregoing instrument is a true and correct copy of the resolution adopted by the City Council of Edgemont, South Dakota at a meeting held on the 28th day of November, 2017.
_________________________
Edgemont City Finance Officer
ADJOURNMENT
Sandra Woodward made a motion to adjourn @ 7:58pm. Motion was seconded by Carl Shaw. Motion carried with unanimous vote.
The next regular City Council meeting will be held December 5, 2017 at 7:00p.m.
MINUTES UNAPPROVED
ATTEST CITY OF EDGEMONT
/s/Jerry Dibble
Jerry Dibble, Mayor
___________________________
Jerry Dibble
ATTEST
/s/Karen S Cain
_____________________________
Karen S Cain, Finance Officer
UNAPPROVED
Published once at an approximate cost of ______________.
What the?? He was canned by the City and then the mayor endorsed him? Are they just trying to get him to move or what? I’m sorry, but not even Superman flying backwards around this stink bomb can put enough spin on it to make me NOT think something smells funny!
He was terminated for cause?
That added with his prior ethics violations has to give people pause….
I fully support him as the nominee and look forward to seeing the matchup of Russell vs Means or Seiler. Bets anyone?