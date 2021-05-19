Latest for my collection: Harper’s Weekly May 12, 1860 – Prominent Candidates for the Republican Presidential Nomination at Chicago

Just received the latest for my collection today, and as opposed to being a South Dakota item, it pre-dates our state by nearly 30 years. And it’s pretty darned cool. This is the centerfold from the May 12, 1860 edition of Harper’s Weekly:

(I hope I look this good at 161 years old)

Noting how each of the portraits are featured for the “Prominent Candidates for the Republican Presidential Nomination at Chicago,” it clearly favors Seward. But, in the writeups for each candidate (on the reverse) it does note Lincoln as a man “acquainted with the industrial classes, and now they claim him as one of their number – ‘The Flatboatman!‘”