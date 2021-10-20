Latest update from Sanford health on COVID hospitalizations

Those numbers seem to keep climbing, as we’re up from 211 hospitalized, 48 in the ICU, and 30 on ventilators over last weeks’ numbers, and we had jumped 41 people hospitalized over the week before.
Getting the COVID vaccination is better than the alternative.
The anti Vaxxers should be denied hospital space.
Are you saying American hospitals should refuse treatment to unvaccinated people? Maybe my sarcasm meter is off.
Sincerely Pat, thank you for posting these and pushing for vaccination.
Why is South Dakota not leading the charge for the cure to COVID with a protocol of Ivermectin supported by vitamins? The Ivermectin protocol proved totally successful in Utar Pradesh, an Indian state of 210 million people?
The current Federal Government protocol is “go home and come back when you are really sick” Then you will be put on a ventilator and fed poison until you die. There is a massive suppression of this available cure because the EUA on which experimental gene therapy is based cannot happen if “there is no other viable alternative to treatment”. That is right out of the FDA rules for conditions that must be met prior to an EUA.
The experimental gene therapy is proven to progressively destroy the immune system of those receiving it. There is no question about this.
And because health care providers are allowed to charge 125% of medicare for COVID cases, everything becomes a COVID case. Colin Powel did not die of COVID, he died of old age and cancer. But it was called a death due to complications from COVID. At 84 and with blood cancer the slightest event, a cold for example, can be the last thing that happens to you.
Not fighting the Federal stance is equivalent to supporting it. Any attempt to force the experimental gene therapy on American Citizens is unconstitutional and illegal.
South Dakota Senators, Representative and Legislators need to decide whose side they are on and act accordingly.
The numbers in the latest COVID cases in South Dakota could absolutely be reduced to 1 or 2% with the broad availability of Ivermectin.
What is being done in the name of the citizens?
That is a lot of claims with no evidence provided to back them up. Let’s see some proof.
Why is South Dakota not leading the charge for the cure to COVID with a protocol of Ivermectin supported by vitamins?
Probably because South Dakota is not spending all day reading Facebook where people try to claim you can cure COVID with sheep dewormer.
You seriously don’t know that there is a prescription for human ivermectin?
Well we DID go all-in on that dumb hydroxychloroquine thing that turned out to be bunk.
And once again, the 22 facilities aren’t identified. Without that, the numbers have no context.
what difference does it make which hospital they are in? Sanford is just trying to drive home the point about vaccination.
The State Department of Health has numbers broken down by region, and totals for the state are 200 hospitalized, of which 53 are in Intensive Care and of the ones in ICU, 33 are intubated..
Nearly all Sanford’s beds are in a swath 100 miles each side of I 90 from Sioux City to Fargo with the vast majority in Sioux Falls or Fargo. Look at a website and see the facilities for yourself.
Losing trump supporters left and right by their own stupidity. They weren’t kidding about making America great again.
What are you talking about?
You do know the majority of the covid unvaccinated are either black or have PhD’s right?
Please try to keep your ignorance to yourself.
ehhhh Wrong again!
“Of Americans surveyed from Sept. 13-22, 72% of adults 18 and older had been vaccinated, including 71% of white Americans, 70% of Black Americans, and 73% of Hispanics. Contrast these converging figures with disparities based on politics: 90% of Democrats had been vaccinated, compared with 68% of Independents and just 58% of Republicans.
A Gallup survey released on Sept. 29 confirmed the KFF findings. As of mid-September, 75% of adult Americans have been vaccinated, including 73% of non-Hispanic white adults and 78% of non-whites. Along party lines, however, the breakdown was 92% of Democrats, 68% of Independents, and 56% of Republicans.
There is no reason to believe that these gaps in vaccination rates will disappear anytime soon. According to Gallup, 40% of Republicans “don’t plan” to get vaccinated, versus 26% of Independents and just 3% of Democrats. In response to a more sharply worded KFF question, 23% of Republicans report that they will “definitely not” get vaccinated, compared to 11% of Independents and just 4% of Democrats.
These national divergences are reflected at the state and county level as well, per data from Johns Hopkins University. Of the 21 states with vaccination rates above the national average, Joe Biden carried 20 last November. Of the 29 states below the national average, Donald Trump carried 24. At the county level, the vaccination-rate gap between the counties Biden and Trump won has increased nearly six-fold from 2.2% in April to 12.9% in mid-September, according to KFF.”
This is useless without knowing the ages and what other health issues they have.
(snip) “VAERS our vaccine adverse effect reporting system, showed at the beginning of this week 16,000 deaths, 23,000 disabilities, 10,000 MI/myocarditis, 87,000 urgent care visits, 75,000 hospital stays, and 775,000 total adverse events. The VAERS system is widely known to under-report events, with an estimated 90 to 99% of events going unreported there.”
VAERS accepts reports of adverse events and reactions that occur following vaccination. Healthcare providers, vaccine manufacturers, and the public can submit reports to the system. While very important in monitoring vaccine safety, VAERS reports alone cannot be used to determine if a vaccine caused or contributed to an adverse event or illness. The reports may contain information that is incomplete, inaccurate, coincidental, or unverifiable. In large part, reports to VAERS are voluntary, which means they are subject to biases. This creates specific limitations on how the data can be used scientifically. Data from VAERS reports should always be interpreted with these limitations in mind.