41 more people hospitalized this week for COVID over last week, plus a few more in the ICU in Sanford’s latest infographic on their COVID cases.
11 thoughts on “Hospitalizations WAY up for COVID in Sanford’s latest infographic”
Gov Noem is on it!
PCR tests lost their emergency use authorizations, didn’t they?
Wasn’t it in part because it couldn’t distinguish between coronavirus and flu, and in part because the thresholds could be adjusted (abused) to create false positives to increase billing by the hospital (if someone dies anyway, ratchet up the test and bill for tens of thousands of dollars more)?
Would still like to know what 22 facilities are being referenced and whether they are the same ones every week. Without that, these statistics have the same credibility as a Milli Vanilli concert.
Why don’t they post the number of vaccinated people being treated at home with monoclonal antibody treatment?
How many States are we talking?
This is happening to
Rapid City RegionalMonument Health and all its facilities throughout West River. Are they faking reports, too?
In the case of Sanford, they only reference “22 facilities”. You don’t know where they are or what the state by state or hospital by hospital breakdowns are or if they’re the same facilities from week to week. A little context is helpful when reading statistics like these.
Our state lackadaisical approach has certainly helped the spread.
Of course the numbers are up. Anytime you want to push an agenda you’re going to skew numbers to support your case.
Any trust SANFORD used to have went out the window with their vaccine mandates. Whether you agree with the vaccine or not, no one should be forced to take it.
After all, if it was so great, you wouldn’t need to force anyone. They would gladly comply. Notice they never had to force the flu vaccine?
Please…
Reminds me of a saying that debate kids like to use: “86% of all statistics used in a debate are created at the time they’re cited.”
The half truths continue and the War College is participating.